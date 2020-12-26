QWP says people supporting PDM’s narrative

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the people were supporting the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the people were fed up with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it reneged on its election pledges.

On the occasion, several workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, including Sarwar Khan, Tilawat Khan, Noor Mohammad and others announced joining the QWP. They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots.

Sikandar Sherpao said a comprehensive political dialogue and a new social contract were the need of the hour to steer the country out of the prevailing political crises. He also called for introducing election reforms to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

He maintained that the recent statement of the prime minister about the performance of the government was an admission of his failure.

He believed that the country could not afford more experiments, adding that conspiracies were being hatched to create a rift in the PDM, but the rulers would be able to do so.

The QWP leader said the country stood isolated due to the flawed policies of the incumbent government as relations were strained with brotherly Muslim countries.