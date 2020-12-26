Ex-Afghan mujahid laid to rest

NOWSHERA: A former Afghan mujahideen fighter who was killed in a traffic accident in Afghanistan was laid to rest at Dhag Ismailkhel village.

The body of Mansoor, referred to as a Mujahid Mansoor by some local people, was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan and shifted to Nowshera through the Torkham border.

His funeral prayer was attended by elders of the area, local leaders of various religious and political parties and Afghan mujahideen commanders who took part in the jihad against the Soviet occupying forces. Some members of the Afghan Taliban movement also attended the funeral.

The speakers at the funeral said that Mujahid Mansoor died after fighting for years in Afghanistan since the Soviet invasion in 1979.

They said that Mujahid Mansoor had always taken part in the jihad against the invaders for the glory of Islam and defence of the motherland.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to establish peace in the whole region including Afghanistan and Pakistan.

They said that they welcomed anyone who was playing a role in the Afghan peace efforts.

“After the Soviet Union, the United States has also been defeated in Afghanistan. Therefore, we should be thankful to these martyrs for their sacrifices,” a commander said.