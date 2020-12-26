Diamond Paints, Habib Metro Lions reach Inter-Club Polo main final

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Habib Metro Lions qualified for the main final of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 after winning their respective semi-finals played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP& CC) ground on Friday.

Diamond Paints outscored Remington Pharma by 8-6 in the first semi-final. Father and son Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed played outstanding polo and converted a hat-trick each from the winning side while Saqib Khan Khakwani was also instrumental in their victory with a brilliant brace.

Although Raja Jalal Arslan (three goals) and Agha Musa Ali Khan, Bilal Noon and Basil Faisal Khokhar (one goal each) played well for Remington, their efforts remained fruitless.

The heroics of Sheikh brothers, Muhammad Raffay and Muhammad Farhad, helped Habib Metro Lions outpace AOS by 8-6 in the second semi-final. Farhad contributed three goals while Raffay struck two brilliant goals. Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Marcos Panelo banged a brace each.

For AOS, Shah Shamyl Alam hit three goals, Ahmed Zubair Butt two and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi scored one goal.