Imad ‘ready’ for Big Bash

LAHORE: All-rounder Imad Wasim is all set to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) season 10 for Melbourne Renegades.

The 32-year-old shared a picture on his Twitter account and wrote, “Ready for big bash – Melbourne renegades.”

The one-time winners of BBL, Renegades are scheduled to play against Sydney Thunders at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Boxing Day (today.)

Imad was released from Pakistan’s squad, which is currently in New Zealand after the conclusion of the T20I series. He played the first two T20Is and was rested in the last.