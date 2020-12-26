Jinnah’s Pakistan?

Our country is facing so many problems including rising levels of poverty, rampant corruption, lawlessness, unemployment and weak infrastructure. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a dream to create a country which is democratic and secular. He wanted all citizens of Pakistan to practice their religions peacefully. He had a vision to turn the country into an ideal country with the perfect constitution and a capable leadership. Unfortunately, Pakistan has fallen prey to instability and has become a victim of poor governance. Pakistan’s seven-decade-long history has witnessed the overthrow of elected democratic governments, multiple wars with India, and the creation of Bangladesh. The Kashmir dispute remains unresolved since 1947.

It is heartbreaking to see that there is no law and order in the country. The poor get poorer and the rich get richer. This is all because of a lack of political will to make Pakistan great. We have poor healthcare facilities, weak state institutions and an unstable economy. After the sad demise of Jinnah, there hadn’t been any leader who followed in his footsteps. Stanley Wolpert, the author of the book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’, said the following about Jinnah: “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Mohammad Ali Jinnah did all three”.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana