Instead of spending its energy on fighting with the opposition, the government should spend more time on solving the problems faced by the people. At present, the government should be working on procuring the Covid-19 vaccine. Many countries including the US, UK and UAE have already started inoculating citizens.

While it is true that Pakistan is not a rich country and couldn’t have made advance payments to procure the vaccine, the government could still have prioritised the issue of obtaining the vaccine in a timely manner so that at least the most vulnerable segment of society could have been vaccinated. Unfortunately, we don’t even know when the vaccine will be available in Pakistan. The government needs to show some urgency and make sure that the vaccine is available in Pakistan as soon as possible.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad