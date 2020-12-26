Police chief warns of strict action against firing on New Yearâ€™s Eve

Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday warned of taking stern action against indulging in celebratory aerial firing on the eve of New Year.

According to a new strategy devised by the Karachi police to avoid any untoward incident, Memon had decided to register an attempt to murder case against the violators on the eve of New Year and December 25, the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said aerial firing would be consider straight fire, he warned. Every year dozens of people get injured due to aerial firing on new year in the city. The police chief appealed to the citizens not to take law into their own hands.