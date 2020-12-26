‘I was born free and am roaming freely’

“I was born free and roaming freely,” said a man after he was detained by police on Friday for roaming naked on Karachi’s roads in the name of freedom.



In a video going viral on social media, the man can be seen riding a motorbike all naked on a road while other motorists try to stop him. In another video, he can be seen introducing himself as Salman, son of Abdul Rehman, while in custody.

The young man can be heard saying: “I was born free and am roaming free.” He told the police that he was a resident of Paposh Nagar and had two sons. He said he had previously worked for a food-delivering company.