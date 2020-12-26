22 more succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh, 915 new cases emerge

As many as 22 more patients of Covid-19 died in Sindh between Thursday and Friday, lifting the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,462. In the meantime, 915 new cases of the disease emerged after 11,692 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Friday in his daily statement on the situation of the Covid-19 in the province.

He explained that after the 22 more deaths, the mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Sindh stood at 1.6 per cent. He added that the diagnosis of 915 new cases against the 11,692 tests constituted a 7.8 per cent current detection rate. Shah said that so far 2,288,857 tests had been conducted, against which 209,429 cases were detected, of which 89 per cent or 186,353 had recovered, including 705 during last 24 hours.

According to the CM, 19,614 patients were currently battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 3,462 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 783 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 696 patients was stated to be critical and 73 of them had been put onto ventilators.

Shah said that of the 915 new cases, 772 were detected from Karachi, including 342 from District East, 162 from District Central, 115 from District South, 95 from District Korangi, 37 from District Malir and 21 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 39 new cases, Kamber-Shahdadkot 17, Badin 10, Khairpur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad nine each, Ghotki eight, Sujawal six, Matiari, Umerkot and Tando Mohammad Khan four each, Naushehro Feroz, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta two each, and Tharparkar and Shikarpur had one new case each.

The CM urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the days to come to contain the spread of the viral disease.