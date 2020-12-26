Four imposters arrested

LAHORE:Model Town police arrested four persons who posed as employees of a sensitive agency and registered a case against them.

It was reported that a citizen, Wali Tariq, a resident of J Block Model Town, along with his wife and son Abdul Wahid, was on his way home when some unidentified assailants riding on two bikes and two pick-up vans intercepted him near Model Town Morr and started torturing him. They handcuffed the victim and threatened him of dire consequences. They also manhandled his wife and fired shots at her when she ran in a bid to save her life. However, she escaped unhurt. Upon receiving the report of the incident, police rushed to the spot. Police arrested accused Babar Ali, Mian Khalid, Burhanullah and Jawad and seized arms from their possession. According to police, their three accomplices fled from the scene. Raids are being carried out for their arrest, police said.