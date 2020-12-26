Labour leaders caution against politicising workers institutions

KARACHI:Trade unions and labour leaders have urged both the federal and Sindh governments to avoid politicising the EOBI and Workers Welfare Fund issues and to bring some massive reforms to the service delivery of these social security institutions for the universalisation of the social security services in Pakistan.

Speaking at an online consultation on ‘Future of workers welfare institutions like EOBI & WWF’ on Zoom platform, organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) here on Thursday, the labour leaders deplored that the social security institutions had failed to serve the majority of workers. According to the Labour Force Survey 2017-18, there were 65.5 million labourers in the country, out of whom only 8.6 million workers were registered with the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI), which was less than eight per cent, said Zulfiqar Shah, joint director of Piler.

Sharing statistics, Shah said the number of workers drawing pensions from the EOBI was still very low as the institution’s record indicated that only 652,000 persons were drawing pensions, which was just one per cent of labour force. He said the situation of the provincial social security institutions was also not encouraging as a majority of workers were excluded from the facilities being offered by the institutions.