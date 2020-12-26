Man arrested for torturing transgender

LAHORE:On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, police have arrested an accused namely Asif involved in torturing the transgender in the area of Chunian.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against him and conducted raids for the arrest of other accused involved in this incident. DPO Kasur said the justice will be ensured to the transgender and bring the other accused to the court of law.

Guards manhandle bike rider: Meanwhile, some guards manhandled a bike rider for coming in front of the vehicle of their employer in Millat Park area and opened firing in the air. Residents of the area blocked the road in protest against the influential accused Mian Furqan, son of Mian Maqbool. It is reported that Asim Butt, a resident of Maqbool Road, was going home on his motorbike when his vehicle came in front Mian Furqan’s vehicle. Furqan along with his guards started torturing Asim Butt and resorted to aerial firing which spread fear and panic in the area. According to the police, action will be taken as per law. Locals said that cases of aerial firing and vandalism have already been registered against the influential accused.

Police quota issued: The quota for the second phase of recruitment of male and female constables and traffic assistants have been issued. The DIG Establishment Punjab issued a notification in this regard. It has been forwarded to the CCPO Lahore, DIG Traffic Punjab, CPO Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, SSP M&T Punjab, DPOs of Attock, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan. According to details, a quota of 300 male and lady constables have been allocated for Lahore, 211 for recruitment of traffic assistants, 77 for male and lady constables in Kasur, 100 for male and lady constables and 82 traffic assistants in Gujranwala, 100 male and lady constables in Gujrat, 550 male and lady constables and 182 traffic assistants in Rawalpindi. For Faisalabad, 104 seats of male and lady constables, 101 for traffic assistants, for Chiniot 51 seats of male and lady constables, for Sahiwal 62 seats of male and lady constables and 78 seats of driver constables in M&T Punjab have been allocated. At least three candidates will be interviewed against one seat each according to the recruitment policy.

thief gangs busted: Police busted two gangs of burglars by arrested their four members on Friday. At least two members of a burglar gang were arrested by Muslim Town investigations police. The arrested accused have been identified as Babar alias Babri and Atif. Police recovered six mobile phones, bikes, cash and other valuables from them. They also have confessed to committing various crime bids.

Meanwhile, two members of a burglar gang were arrested by Township police. The arrested suspects have been identified as Akram alias Mani, and Niaz. Police recovered cash, two mobile phones and a bike from their possession. They have confessed to committing various crime bids in different parts of the City. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

meeting delayed: The meeting of the board for promotion of inspectors to DSP rank have been delayed. In this regard, a letter has been issued by the DIG Establishment. The board was supposed to meet on December 28. However, it has been postponed to sometime the next year, 2021. The decision has disappointed the officers whose promotion got delayed due to the decision.

Christmas day security: At least 5,000 police officials performed the security duties on Christmas day. At least 140 lady constables were also deployed on the occasion. The cops manned Christmas bazaars, parks and other recreational spots. At least 68 Dolphin Squad and 91 PRU teams were deployed for patrolling 346 churches falling in A-category. Senior police officers, including DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, visited various churches to check security measures. They also participated in a ceremony to express solidarity with the community.

Body found: The body of a 25-year-old, unidentified so far, was found at Hanjarawal on Friday. A passerby spotted the body in fields and informed police. Police removed it to morgue. They also collected forensic evidence from the spot. There are torture marks on the body. Police said that the initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been tortured before being murdered and his body being dumped.

Fire: Valuables were burned in a fire erupted in a house at Gulberg-III on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.