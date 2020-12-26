PDM movement is according to sayings of Quaid: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a message issued on Quaid-e-Azam and Nawaz Sharif's birthday here on Friday said despite the passage of 72 years, we are still far from the words of Quaid-e-Azam like civilian supremacy and division of power. “Today on December 25, 2020, we are ashamed,” she said adding the PDM will continue its struggle for the dignity of vote. She said the PDM was running its movement according to the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam.

Quaid-e-Azam always wanted a fair distribution of power, civil liberties and autonomy and we will not allow any undemocratic force to deprive the people of their rights, she maintained.

We also congratulated Nawaz Sharif on his birthday today and the whole nation has its own love and good wishes for the leader, she stated and concluded that may Allah Almighty grant long life and health to Nawaz Sharif.