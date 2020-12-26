LWMC yet to achieve zero-waste target

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Friday continued its waste lifting operation but failed to achieve the target of zero waste in the provincial capital.

Heaps of garbage on the City roads became a common sight since the LWMC has taken over the machinery and workshops of its Turkish contractors after which they were left idle. However, a press statement issued by LWMC claimed that all the officials, workers and machinery have been deployed in the field in three shifts. Waste from most of the areas has been cleared. The areas include Nisbat Road, Shah Jamal, Haq Nawaz Road, Gulberg, Shah Alam Market, Circular Road, Daroghawala, Firdous Market, Muslim Town and Samanabad. The LWMC that the whole operation was closely monitored by top management of the department and the officers also visited various areas to ensure effective cleanliness operation. The LWMC CEO stated the department is on toes to serve the City with all possible and available resources. The LWMC chairman and CEO directed all the staff to remain in the field till the successful completion of zero-waste operation and to ensure timely lifting of waste from every nook and corner of the City.

The LWMC chairman stated that maintaining cleanliness in the City is the top most priority. The CEO, all officers and workers are working constantly to make the zero-waste operation successful. He said that till now more than 16,000 tonnes of waste have been lifted in an environment-friendly manner. The CEO stated, “We would not sit contentedly until the completion of zero-waste operation and all resources would be used to provide citizens with clean environment. The whole team of LWMC is in the field. He also said that citizens will not be disappointed. The LWMC CEO directed all the officers to address the public complaints.