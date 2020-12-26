close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2020

LDA DG reviews facilities in two private housing schemes

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed construction of roads and other infrastructure in private housing schemes strictly in accordance with the approved scheme plans. The LDA DG Friday visited two private housing schemes in the City to review the situation of provision of basic facilities in the private housing schemes following the directions by Lahore High Court and Judicial Water Commission. Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and the directors concerned were also present on the occasion.

The DG also reviewed the situation of recovery of aquifer charges and water pumping in both schemes. He directed that illegally installed water pumps should be identified in the housing schemes.

He said that proposals were being prepared for taking action against illegal housing schemes and violation of approved scheme plans. Recommendations are also being chalked out for solution to the problems, he added.

