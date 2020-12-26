Candidates allege mistakes in PPSC test

LAHORE:A number of candidates who appeared in the written test for the post of lecturer physical education have alleged serious mistakes and errors in the test conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The test was conducted on December 20 following which a number of candidates took to the social media to highlight their grievances demanding the PPSC authorities look into the issue and provide relief to them.

Some candidates also shared the screenshots of their formal written complaints which they submitted to the PPSC in this regard. They also urged others to follow the suit to get justice. The candidates alleged that besides numerous spelling mistakes there were a few questions which had more than one correct answer which really confused them in attempting the MCQ-based test.

When contacted, PPSC Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arbi said that sometimes candidates who could not attempt test properly try to make it an issue for nothing. He, however, added that the Commission would definitely look into the issue and take action if anything went wrong.