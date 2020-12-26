COVID claims 48 more lives; 471 new cases

LAHORE:As many as 48 COVID-19 patients died while 471 new infections have been confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday the toll of fatalities was raised to 3,831 in the province while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 134,345 in Punjab.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department Punjab, as many as 15,195 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,359,844 in the province.

The spokesperson further said that of all 471 new infections 227 were reported from Lahore while 54 from Rawalpindi. The number of new cases in different districts are Dera Ghazi Khan 4, Jhang 2, Bahawalpur 33, Multan 11, Sahiwal 8, Rajanpur 1, Vehari 6, Mandi Bahauddin 11, Sialkot 9, Chiniot 2, Faisalabad 32, Sargodha 11, Gujranwala 4, Pakpattan 1, Gujrat 19, Toba Tek Singh 9, Bhakkar 4, Sheikhupura 3, Nankana Sahib 11, Attock 2 while one case was each reported from Lodhran, Narowal, Khanewal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh.

The P&SH Department Punjab spokesperson further said that coronavirus treatment facilities were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,329 beds are reserved for the treatment of corona patients. He added out of 8,329 beds, 3,786 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients with oxygen facilities.

The spokesperson also said that as many as 669 ventilators had been allocated for COVID-19 patients across the province. He added that so far, 2,778 healthcare workers on duty in the Corona ward contracted the coronavirus.

The P&SH Department Punjab has requested the general public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves against coronavirus and immediately contact 1033

when symptoms of coronavirus appear.