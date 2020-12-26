CM Usman Buzdar lauds Christian community’s role in uplift

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

He said, “We equally share the joys of Christmas with our Christian brethren.” The CM also sent Christmas cakes to the Christian assembly members, including Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam, Member National Assembly Shanila Ruth, MPA Peter Gill and Haroon Gill.

Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas. He said Pakistani nation has collective joys. He said that Christian community has played an important role in the progress and development of the country. He said that it is a matter of happiness that the Christian community is holding Christmas functions while observing the corona SOPs. Usman Buzdar lamented he could not attend any Christmas cake-cutting ceremony because of self-isolation.

Meanwhile, he said that he is feeling better and taking medicines and rest. He thanked the people for their prayers for his health. Condolence: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of wife of senior journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.