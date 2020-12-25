Maryam’s politics ends before take-off: Shibli

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s journey from meetings to rallies and corner meetings pointed to her bleak political future.

“People stand by the cause, they are not ready to be the fuel of vested interest politics,” he said in a tweet and claimed that her (Maryam’s) politics had ended before take-off. “Longing for the buds that have withered away before blossoming,” he wrote.

In another tweet, the minister said the notice of Ofcom, the UK’s regulator for the communications services was a clear manifestation of India’s humiliation at the global level.

He said the Ofcom had exposed Indian Channel Republic TV’s hate narrative against Pakistan and unmasked the Indian business of lies.