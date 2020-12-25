close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
December 25, 2020

ECP issues poll schedule for Senate seat from Balochistan

December 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued the election schedule for the Senate seat from Balochistan, which fell vacant due to the passing away of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

Under the schedule, candidates will be able to submit nomination papers to the Returning Officer from December 25 to 28, 2020. The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers has been fixed as January 1, 2021, while the last date for disposal of appeals against the decision of the Returning Officer during the scrutiny of nomination papers has been fixed for January 6, 2021.

The final list of candidates will be released on January 7, 2021, while the candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers by January 8, 2021.

The polling date for the Senate by-election has been fixed for January 14, 2021.

