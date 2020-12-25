Turkey shuts down website used by India to defame Pakistan

ANKARA: The government of Turkey has shut down a website which was being used by India to defame Pakistan, announced Abdul Akbar, a diplomat at the Pakistan Embassy at Ankara.

Taking to Twitter, Akbar disclosed that the website, www.hamsvasser.com has been “closed” by Turkish authorities after it was found defaming Pakistan.

He said the website was named after “Hamevasser Hebrew”, a weekly published from Constantinople from 1909-1911.

“The website was part of #IndianChronicles, resurrected by India to defame Pakistan in Turkey,” wrote Akbar.