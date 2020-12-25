China greets award-winning Pak CPEC staffers

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday congratulated 18 Pakistani staffers on winning awards from China in recognition of their contributions towards China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects pertaining to Gwadar port, energy, infrastructure and other fields.”An online ceremony was recently held to confer awards on the Pakistani staffers working on CPEC projects. We express congratulations to them,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here. He said the CPEC is an important pioneering project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and it has maintained positive momentum since its launch in 2013, making solid contribution to Pakistan’s national development and regional connectivity. “We will work with the Pakistani side to make greater contribution to deliver more benefits to the two countries and people in the rest of the region,” he added.

At an online-award ceremony organized by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, China conferred awards on 18 Pakistani staffers working on CPEC projects recognizing their outstanding services, professional expertise and strenuous contribution to making the CPEC a tangible reality and helping Pak-China relations get stronger.