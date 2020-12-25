111 more succumb to corona across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 38,268 with 2,256 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,782 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

As many as 111 corona patients, 100 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 11 in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by the Sindh. Out of the total 111 deaths, 61 patients died on ventilators. No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, while 329 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan (51 percent), Islamabad (40 percent), Peshawar (27 percent) and Lahore (35 percent).

The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Karachi 33 percent, Abbottabad 36 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Multan 43 percent.

Some 37,173 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,643 in Sindh, 15,486 in Punjab, 4,124 in KP, 4,683 in ICT, 443 in Balochistan, 389 in GB and 405 in AJK.

Around 417,134 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 465,070 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including 8,065 in AJK, 18,005 in Balochistan, 4,838 in GB, 36,721 in ICT, 56,160 in KP, 133,874 in Punjab and 207,407 in Sindh. About 9,668 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,419 in Sindh, 3,783 in Punjab, 1,577 in KP, 398 in ICT, 181 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 211 in AJK.

A total of 6,428,240 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,878 corona patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country.

The national COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded 6.07 percent, whereas 2,361 patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio in AJK was 6.17 percent, Balochistan 5.64 percent, GB 1.54 percent, ICT 5.08 percent, KP 8.46 percent, Punjab 4.49 percent and Sindh 7.88 percent.