Govt didn’t honour even a single commitment: MQM

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — the key government ally — Thursday called for formation of a judicial commission on the issue of Census 2017 and said the government had decided to refer the census results to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) despite their concerns. Speaking at a news conference, MQM-P MNA Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui alleged that the government had not fulfilled even a single promise despite commitment.

“The people of urban Sindh, including Karachi, feel extremely isolated after the government’s decision to refer the census results to the CCI for final approval,” he noted.

He said they knew the government was standing on the basis of support of MQM’s seven members in the National Assembly. However, he added that they would not let the government fall.

Siddiqui said the people of urban Sindh had high hopes from the federal cabinet, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan, but after this decision, they were greatly disappointed.

The MQM leader warned that the party would take to roads of Karachi if their demands were not met, and this was possible only after quitting the government.

In its meeting on last Tuesday, the federal cabinet referred the census results to the CCI for final approval. However, the MQM’s federal minister Aminul Haq put a dissenting note to the decision.

When approached by this correspondent, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz played down the matter and said the MQM was a government ally and it would be satisfied completely.

The minister said they had to do this (census results) because of court directions. “Their concerns are genuine and their redressal is necessary,” he remarked, and added the government would hold talks with them to allay their concerns. The government needs the support of 16 MNAs to maintain its government. The MQM-Pakistan has seven seats in the National Assembly. In the 342-member House, the PTI stands at the top position with 156 MNAs.

In order to attain the figure of 172, the PTI relies on MQM (7), PML-Q (5), GDA (3) BAP (4) AML (1) and JWP (1). If the MQM withdraws its support, the government will surely lose majority and will have to seek fresh vote of confidence to prove majority.