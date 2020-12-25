FC soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in NW

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire in the Mirlai Area of North Waziristan (NW).

According to ISPR, terrorists fired on a Security Forces convoy late Wednesday in Mirali, North Wazirstan. Naik Yaseen, age 34, resident of Malakand, embraced Shahadat while seven got injuries. Security forces responded promptly and in intense exchange of fire two terrorists were killed and 10 injured.