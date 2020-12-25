Britain finally departs EU

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed finally to have settled the question of Britain’s relationship with the European Union and laying the foundations for a “really prosperous new relationship”.

Johnson said that the deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668 billion and that the deal will see Great Britain leave the customs union and single market but retain tariff-free access to EU markets. The Tory government has pressed the message through the media that the deal delivered “everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum”.

It has taken both sides to reach the deal after frantic talks stretched over almost 1664 days since the UK voted to leave the EU in a historic referendum which shocked the country and the European continent. The deal between the UK and the EU is contained in the 500+ pages agreement.

The UK and the EU argued forever on the fishing issue. Those who voted for Brexit have always believed that the UK will regain its control over the fishing sector after leaving the EU. During the negotiations, the EU wanted 14 years of access to British waters but the UK wanted an immediate return to control. Both sides have agreed a 66 weeks transition period and the UK will gain full sovereignty over its own waters.

Once the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31, the UK will be out of the single market and close co-operation will no longer be allowed as the principles of the EU single markets will not be in place anymore. The UK gained a lot in terms of enjoying the benefits of closer security operation. As a non-member, the UK will not have a smooth sailing with the security agencies of the EU countries. The UK and EU negotiators have, however, said that the two sides will continue to extend cooperation to each other.

The UK complained that it doesn’t have a level playing field in the EU market and that its businesses were denied fair competition. Under the agreement, the UK and the EU will be able “as sovereign equals” to take action if the other side undercuts their industry and thus it will provide a level playing field to both sides.

This means the EU will be able to slap tariffs on UK exports if the UK is seen to undercut EU rules - and vice versa.

But Boris Johnson insisted this would have to be “proportionate”, infrequent and “subject to arbitration”.

Any trade “distortion” in these cases would have to be proven to have lasted six months or more, and be considered by an independent arbitration panel. However, it will be four years before the first formal review of the arrangements, which could be a long time in politics.

The trade agreement offers the UK and EU preferential access to each other’s trade markets, compared with basic World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules as was the case before the UK joined the EU. According to the UK government, this means little or no tariffs or quotas on most of the UK’s £660bn-a-year trade with the European continent. The UK’s reach to the EU market is set to face challenges after December 31 despite the fact the UK will have no-deal tariffs on trade but the businesses have to carry out customs declarations on UK-EU trade for the first time.

The European Court of Justice was one of the most hated institutions for the Brexiteers as they believed that this court existed to undermine the UK. During the negotiations, the UK side insisted that it would not like the European Court of Justice to have anything to do with their lives. Going forward, the two sides will use international law and not the EU law to resolve their disputes.

Boris Johnson said that British laws “will be made solely by the British Parliament interpreted by British judges sitting in UK courts and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice will come to an end” after 1st January.

According to the agreement, there will be continuing cooperation on sustainable air, road, passenger rights, transport safety, rail and maritime connectivity.

As the next year starts in a week, the EU citizens will be denied the right to move to the UK unless they have a job offer of at least £20,480 and more; English language skills will be mandatory and skills will be a requirement. Similarly, the UK passport holders will need a visa for most trips over 90 days and will need permission to work or live in the EU.

Johnson has announced he will recall MPs and peers on December 30 to rush legislation through both Houses of Parliament. It is believed that many parliamentarians will participate via video link rather than travelling to the Palace of Westminster, which is currently under tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, Johnson tweeted a picture of himself inside Downing Street, raising both arms in a thumbs-up gesture of triumph. “We have taken back control of our destiny,” he told reporters. “People said it was impossible, but we have taken back control.”

“We will be an independent coastal state,” he said. “We will be able to decide how and where to stimulate new jobs.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, “We have finally found an agreement”.

“It was a long and winding road, but we have a good deal at the end of it,” she said. “The single market will be fair and remain so.” “And it means that we can finally put Brexit behind us and Europe is continuing to move forward,” she said.