CJCSC visits Qatar, meets all chiefs of tri-services of Qatar

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who was on official visit to Qatar, called on Dr Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, and all chiefs of tri-services.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan. The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

Chairman JCSC also visited National Security Academy and witnessed various facets of ongoing training. CJCSC appreciated the high standards of training and skills being attained.

Earlier upon arrival at Qatar’s GHQ, Chairman JCSC was given guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Armed Forces of Qatar.