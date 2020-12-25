SBP’s introduction of Roshan Digital Accounts hailed

LAHORE: UK Pakistan Business Council Chairman and former ambassador of Pakistan Javed Malik has welcomed the introduction of Roshan Digital Accounts by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).While appreciating the move of SBP, he said that it could pave the way for investment into Pakistan by the Overseas Pakistani business community as it allows greater flexibility and transparency to invest as well as repatriate investments, says a press release.

Javed Malik expressed these views while addressing an international webinar organised by UK-Pakistan Business Council in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange and Pakistan High Commission in London.

The international webinar entitled “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’s Capital Markets” was attended by Pakistani businessmen from United Kingdom, Europe, Pakistan, Gulf countries as well as senior officials from Pakistan High commission, including Minister for Trade Shafiq Shahzad, who highlighted the scope of investment in Pakistan.

Special presentations were also given by the Chief Executive of Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan and Islamabad Stock Exchange Chairman Zahid Latif Khan on the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s capital markets.

Whereas prime minister’s spokesperson for investment in UK, Shahibzada Jahangir was the special guest, other who spoke on the occasion included Badiuddin Akbar, Khursheed Barlas, and Ahmed Chinoy.