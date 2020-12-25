Strong notice taken over info on Indian false flag operation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday said a strong notice has been taken over information about Indian preparations for a false flag operation inside Pakistan.

Pakistan also reiterated that there is no change in its principled position on the issue of Palestine. The reiteration came in the wake of an Israeli cabinet minister announcing that a fifth Muslim country is going to recognise Israel. However, he did add that this fifth country would not be Pakistan.

“The prime minister and foreign minister have also reiterated our clear and consistent position on this. We have repeatedly said that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognise Israel,” said the spokesman at the Foreign Office during the weekly media briefing.

He pointed out that for just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

The spokesman to several queries demanded from India is reminded once again of its obligations and urged to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident in which 11 Pakistani Hindus died and inform it of the progress.

“The daughter of deceased head of family Shrimati Mukhi filed an FIR on the incident nominating RSS and BJP for involvement in the murder of her family members. The Hindu community from across Pakistan registered a strong protest against the highly condemnable incident and the continuing failure of the Indian government to carry out a transparent and credible investigation to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice,” added the spokesman.

He also pointed out the all the deceased were Pakistani nationals and India in this regard was obligated to fully cooperate with Pakistan.

As tensions escalate along the Line of Control (LoC), the spokesman to a query said this was being done to divert world attention from its internal failings and grave human rights violations in IOJ&K. “We have repeatedly said that India will not succeed in diverting the attention of the international community with such tactics,” he said.

“These illegal acts are in violations of ceasefire understanding and also against all established norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC, imperilling regional peace and security,” he said.

Regarding the recent exposés by EU Disinfolab, the spokesman said Pakistan has been consistently sensitising the international community to India’s such nefarious designs and ill intentions to undermine democracies in the region through structures of fake news organisations and think tanks.

“Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he said.

“Publication of the recent report by EU DisinfoLab only substantiates Pakistan’s position in front of the International community and further corroborates its long-held position about India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan,” he added.

To a query about the death of Ms Karima Baloch a Pakistani who was found dead in Toronto, the spokesman said immediately upon learning about the issue, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto requested the Toronto Police to share information and details of the cause of her death.

“According to Toronto Police, the circumstance have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected. The family has been updated,” he added.

Meanwhile, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Middle East and Muslim countries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan neither has any intention to make ties with Israel nor any such bid will be made to make relations with Israel in future.

“We want to convey to elements, making baseless propaganda, that Palestine is very dear to Pakistan and during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan can’t even think to recognise Israel at any cost,” he said while addressing a joint press conference with Palestine Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabaie.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi visited Palestine’s Embassy and during the meeting Palestinian Ambassador handed over letter of Palestine President Mehmood Abbas. During the press conference, the Palestinian envoy read out message of Palestine President Mehmood Abbas for people and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his letter, the Palestine president appreciated bold and courageous stance of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Palestine issue and stated that it is honour and prideful for Palestinians and Palestine government.

The Palestinian president thanked people of Pakistan for taking bold stance for Palestine, stating that the Palestinians are against Israeli occupation and struggle of the people of Palestine will be continued for an independent state with capital of Jerusalem.

Ahmed Rabaie said that Palestinians and government of Palestine are very thankful for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for Pakistan’s bold stance on Palestine issue.