PML-N sets Dec 31st deadline for resignations

LAHORE: PML-N National Assembly Parliamentary Leader Khawaja Asif said the party leadership has set December 31st as the deadline for members to submit their resignations. In a statement, Asif said all PML-N members of the National Assembly had already submitted their resignations to the leadership over which the final decision will be taken by PDM chief. He said these resignations will be submitted to Speaker on date decided by the leadership and no member shall submit his resignation directly to the Speaker. He requested news media not to air any news regarding submission of resignations without confirming it with the party's central spokesperson.