Graduation ceremony at NDU

ISLAMABAD: Graduation ceremony for National Security Course – 21 held at the National Defence University (NUD) here on Thursday. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest. The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of ‘National Security Course’ and was attended by participants from Civil Services of Pakistan, along with members from the armed forces. The chief guest, while addressing the graduates, congratulated them on their achievements. Having been equipped with requisite skills to handle professional matters concerning national security, he stressed that the graduates must do all what it takes to compliment the national response against the challenges faced by the country.