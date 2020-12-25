Maulana Tariq Jamil urges people to follow corona SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil issued a video statement after his recovery from COVID-18 two days back, and urged all people to strictly follow the virus-related SOPs to stay safe. He said he had to spend 10 days in a hospital and Allah gave him health again. Terming the virus a dangerous disease and a test of human beings by Almighty Allah, he urged all people to take all precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from it.