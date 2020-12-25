‘Soybean cargo unloading stopped at Karachi Port’

KARACHI: Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said apparently the unloading of soybean cargo at the Karachi Port has been the cause behind the toxic aerial pollution affecting the residents of Keamari during the last few days. In a statement issued here on Thursday night, Sindh Environment Adviser said that unloading of the soybean cargo had been stopped at the Karachi Port. A foreign cargo ship reached the Karachi Port having cargo of 67,000 tonnes soybean recently. Barrister Wahab said that the unloading of cargo had caused dust pollution in the area of Keamari, in surroundings of the Karachi Port.