Maulana Tariq Jameel urges people to strictly follow corona SOPs

LAHORE: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel Thursday issued a video statement after his recovery from COVID-18 two days back, and urged all people to strictly follow the virus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe.

He said he had to spend 10 days in a hospital and Allah gave him health again. Terming the virus a dangerous disease and a test of human beings by Almighty Allah, he urged all people to take all precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from it. He said no brother or sister should go out without wearing a mask, and a distance of six feet should be observed at all public places. He said aged people were more prone to it. He said he himself saw many people dying of virus in hospital, so nobody should take it lightly.

Visibly feeling a lot of weakness, the Maulana said he was unable to speak more, but he was there only to request all citizens in the name of God that they should observe all corona SOPs for themselves and their fellow human beings.