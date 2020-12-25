Mohmand tribal elders reject lease committee constitution

PESHAWAR: The elders from Bahadurkhel tribe in Mohmand tribal district on Thursday rejected the committee constituted to lease out the hills in their area.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Malik Muhammad Ali, Misal Khan and other elders from the Bahadurkhel, said the tribe had been living in Sheikh Baba area since long. They said they are peaceful people but deplored that there were efforts to deprive them of their resources.

The elders alleged that elected representatives from Mohmand tribal districts were interfering in the process of leasing of the hills which had minerals.

They alleged that the elected representatives had formed the so-called committee just to take control of the hills in their native area which they said was highly condemnable.

The elders said they would never accept the committee and allow the leasing of the hills owned by them for centuries. They alleged elected representatives were influencing the lease process only to create a state of confrontation in the area.

The elders appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, chief justice of the Supreme Court, Army chief and KP governor to take notice of the issue and take the elders into confidence over the hills lease issue.