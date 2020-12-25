UET unveils strategic vision plan

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Thursday unveiled a strategic vision plan to acquire space among the top universities of the world through education, research and innovation.

Prof Dr Amjadullah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences, Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Dr Misbahullah, Treasurer, Head of Departments, senior faculty members and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

The plan was discussed in a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain who pointed out a few challenges the university is facing. It was added that the challenges included quality of graduates in the job market, acceptability of academic research as compared to other public/sector universities and visibility at the international level. He outlined three areas, including education, administration and finance to address the challenges and presented his strategy for the next three years of his tenure.

The vice-chancellor called for drastic measures in all three areas for improving visibility, transparency and university international ranking.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said from the academic side, there is a need to find private research-funded agencies for projects relevant to the private sector instead of focusing solely on government agencies.