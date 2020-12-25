Post-Brexit scene: FPCCI rep wants new tariff lines with UK

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice-President Qaisar Khan Daudzai has said Pakistan will have to negotiate new tariff lines for exports to the United Kingdom after Brexit next year.

He said this while discussing Pak - UK bilateral trade and economic relations after Brexit in January 2021 with Muhammad Tariq, Pakistani Consul General in Manchester, at FPCCI capital office in Islamabad.

Qaisar Khan Daudzai said the UK was Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Europe and in past Pakistan’s trade with the UK was found favourable to Pakistan.

However, in post-Brexit era from Jan 2021, Pakistan has to negotiate new tariff lines for its exports to the UK, he suggested.

The FPCCI VP said globally Pakistan’s trade potential had boosted in terms of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. In order to strengthen Pak - UK bilateral trade and economic relations, Pakistan can offer unique opportunities to the UK for investment in the CPEC related projects, he argued.

Qaisar Khan Daudzai said that FPCCI in coordination with the Pakistani missions in the UK would jointly boost bilateral economic relations.