Islamabad : Managing Director of Printing Corporation of Pakistan Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik passed away due cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, says a press release. Earlier, he also served as chairman of National Council of Social Welfare. His funeral procession will be carried out today (Friday) from his house at Eidgah, Rawalpindi, at 11.30 a.m. and later funeral prayer will be offered at 12:30 p.m.