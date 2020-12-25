close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
December 25, 2020

Obituary

Islamabad

 
December 25, 2020

Islamabad : Managing Director of Printing Corporation of Pakistan Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik passed away due cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, says a press release. Earlier, he also served as chairman of National Council of Social Welfare. His funeral procession will be carried out today (Friday) from his house at Eidgah, Rawalpindi, at 11.30 a.m. and later funeral prayer will be offered at 12:30 p.m.

