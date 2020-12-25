close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
December 25, 2020

Christmas arrangements

Islamabad

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police has decided to depute 162 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Christmas.

Total of 162 cops including one SP, two DSPs and 23 Inspectors would perform duties for smooth traffic flow in the city. They would perform duties at worship places, shopping malls, public places and markets and to ensure smooth traffic flow on the occasion. The SSP (Traffic) said that he would himself monitor traffic arrangements while ITP staff would continue performing their duties to maintain traffic discipline.

