Islamabad : Ministry of Finance hosted a farewell reception in honour of the outgoing Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, says a press release.

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, graced the occasion. Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Teresa Daban Sanchez Resident Rep, IMF Najay Benhassine, Country Director World Bank and Xiaohang Yang, Country Director ADB were also present on the occasion.