AKF distributes Christmas gifts

Islamabad : The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) on Thursday distributed gifts among 400 Christian families on eve of Christmas.
The ceremony was arranged in collaboration with the Foundation of Faithful (FOF). The AKFP vice president, Syed Ehsanullah Waqas distributed warm clothing and ration packs among Christian families under the social service programme.