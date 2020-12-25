12 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Rawalpindi : As many as 12 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 916 while 270 new patients were confirmed positive for the disease from the twin cities taking the tally to 48,269 on Thursday.

It is important that the number of COVID-19 deaths in double-digit has been reported from the region after a week. As many as 35 patients from twin cities lost their lives due to the illness in the previous seven days, from December 17 to December 23 however on Thursday, eight patients from Rawalpindi district died of the disease while four from ICT. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that to date, a total of 398 patients belonging to the federal capital have lost their lives due to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, another 238 patients have been reported from ICT.

As many as 36,721 patients have so far been tested positive from ICT of which 31,332 have recovered. On Thursday, there were a total of 4,991 active cases of the illness in the federal capital. Death of another eight patients from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll to 518 while confirmation of 32 new patients has taken the tally to 11,548 of which 10,219 have recovered.