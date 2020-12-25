Lahore, Karachi to host 6th edition of PSL

ISLAMABAD: The organisers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have decided in principle to host the sixth edition of the league at two venues — Lahore and Karachi — due to the requirements of ‘Covid-19 Bubble’ to protect the health of players and officials in the best possible way.

‘The News’ has learnt from a well-placed source that it has been decided that the forthcoming PSL VI will be staged at two the centers i.e. Lahore and Karachi. The sixth edition is set to start in the second half of February 2021.

“This way we would be in a position to manage all Covid-19 related SOPs in the best possible and effective way. One venue will host first half of the event while other hosting the second including playoffs, semi-finals, and final. Definitely, under the prevailing circumstances of Covid-19 infection, we are in no mood of taking any risk. Two centers can be managed in the best possible way. Besides that, there is a need to keep all the concerned including support staff in a tight bubble.”

The source added that the proceedings would be kept limited to the minimum support staff.

“All those including media persons, who will not be a part of the bio-secure bubble, would be disallowed to turn up at the stadium. Only commentators and experts present in the bubble will be permitted to enter the stadium.”