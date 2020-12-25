Southern Punjab 2nd XI win Pakistan One-day Cup

KARACHI: Southern Punjab won the Pakistan One-day Cup for 2nd XI after emerging as leaders on the points table here on Thursday.

Southern Punjab in their last outing defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight wickets to finish with eight points.

Sindh also ended with eight points but Southern Punjab clinched the title on the basis of better net run-rate.

The event was conducted under a single league system among the six outfits.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted 248 all out in 46.3 overs. Opener Mohammad Mohsin Khan top-scored with 65 off 77 balls, hammering seven fours and one six. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 45 off 64 balls, smacking six fours. Ahsan Baig took three wickets, while Mukhtar Ahmed and Zohaib Afridi claimed two wickets apiece.

Southern Punjab raced to the target in the 46th over after losing two wickets, with opener Mukhtar Ahmad scoring 91 off 114 balls, hitting nine fours and one six. Waqar Hussain made unbeaten 89 off 96 balls, striking ten fours and one six.

Here at the KCCA Stadium Sindh crushed Northern by 93 runs.

Faraz Ali hit 119 off 137 balls with nine fours and two sixes to enable Sindh to post 263-7 in 50 overs. Faraz added 101 runs for the fourth-wicket stand with Saad Khan, who scored 53 off 69 balls, striking six fours.

Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Salman Irshad took two wickets each.

Northern were skittled out for 170 in 40.3 overs. Opener Ziad Khan top-scored with 56 that was laced with six fours and one six. Shoaib Ahmed contributed 41. Spinners Hassan Khan and Rameez Aziz took four wickets each.

Here at TMC Ground, Central Punjab were bowled out for a paltry total of 89 in 30.2 overs. Junaid Ali made 27. Balochistan spinners Zainullah and Fahad Hussain took three wickets each, while Abdul Wahid Bangalzai claimed two wickets.