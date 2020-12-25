close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
December 25, 2020

Second Melbourne Test preferred if Covid scuppers Sydney Test

December 25, 2020

MELBOURNE: Back-to-back Tests against India in Melbourne could be played if Sydney is ruled out because of the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

A Covid-19 cluster emerged in Sydney last week and has grown to more than 100 cases, with parts of the city in a snap lockdown and restrictions placed on travel to other states.

Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said a final decision on the third Test venue would be made during the second Test in Melbourne, which begins on Saturday.

