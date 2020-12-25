FIFA extends mandate of PFF NC

KARACHI: The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to extend the mandate of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) normalisation committee until all tasks have been completed but until no later than June 30, 2021.

The mandate was due to expire on December 31, 2020. “The decision was taken with the primary objective of allowing the normalisation committee to fulfil all of the tasks entrusted to it in its mandate,” FIFA said in a press release.

“In addition, following the decision of the chairman of the normalisation committee to step down from his position by the end of 2020, FIFA will appoint a new chairperson in due course, who will have to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations,” FIFA added.