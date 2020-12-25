Forex reserves fall to $20.313bln

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves dropped $66 million, or 0.32 percent, during the week ended December 18, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The countryâ€™s foreign exchange reserves stood at $20.313 billion, compared with $20.379 billion a week ago.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $83 billion to $13.216 million.

The decline in the reserves was attributed to the external debt repayments, the SBP said. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.096 billion, compared with $7.080 billion in the previous week.