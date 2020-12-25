OGDCL discovers gas reserves

KARACHI: The joint venture of Baratai Block, comprising Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (97.5 percent) and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) (2.5 percent) has discovered gas and condensate from its Exploratory Well Saib-1, which is located in Kohat district, a statement said on Thursday.

The structure of Siab-I was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 5,500 meters based on open hole logs data.

The well was tested at the rate of 1.6MMSCFD of gas and 12bpd of condensate through 32/64” choke at well head flowing pressure of 190 pounds per square inch (Psi) from SamanaSuk Formation, it said.

One more zone in Lumshiwal / Hangu formation has been tested at 4.18MMSCFD of gas and 32bpd of condensate through choke size 32/64” at well head flowing pressure of 387 Psi. The discovery of Siab-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, the statement said. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country and would contribute in reducing the gap between supply and demand of oil and gas through the exploitation of indigenous resources, it added.