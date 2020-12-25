close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

Gold rates rise Rs200/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs200/tola to 112,750/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went up Rs172 to Rs96,665, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $7 to $1,873/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,260/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,080.24.

