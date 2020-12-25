The Supreme Court ordered the relevant authorities to remove all billboards from public places, especially those hoardings that are installed at the side of busy roads. However, these hoardings haven’t been removed to date. Can someone explain why the people who are ignoring the SC’s orders haven’t been punished? Aren’t all citizens equal before the law?

Theodore Roosevelt once said, “No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it”.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore